AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

