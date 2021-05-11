Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ADMS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

