Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Acquires 5,000 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.17. 6,046,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.16.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

