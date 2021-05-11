Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Acquires 15,000 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,781. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

