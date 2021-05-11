Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Down 1.9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.52. 15,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 116,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

