Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Issues Earnings Results

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACRDF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 15,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75. Acreage has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

