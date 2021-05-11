ACoconut Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,398.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $138,398.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066434 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

