ACG Wealth Sells 98 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $265.84 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $204.20 and a twelve month high of $268.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.77 and a 200 day moving average of $248.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

