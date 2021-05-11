ACG Wealth Sells 2,649 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

