ACG Wealth Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,136,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,261,000 after acquiring an additional 127,987 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 24,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Micron Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 261,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

