ACG Wealth Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

