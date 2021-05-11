Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $290.61 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $294.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

