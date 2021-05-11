Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

