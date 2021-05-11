A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,446 shares of company stock worth $9,363,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after acquiring an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.