$986.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $986.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.05 billion. Terex reported sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Terex stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.73. 954,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.67 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.