98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Given Hold Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$66.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.