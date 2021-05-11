$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $3.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $13.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 517,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $140.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

