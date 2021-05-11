7,790 Shares in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

