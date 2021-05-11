$724.94 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $724.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $752.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.70 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $725.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

