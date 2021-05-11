7,142 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $172.21. The firm has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

