65,464 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 257,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.