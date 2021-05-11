6,222 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

