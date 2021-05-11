55I LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

55I LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

