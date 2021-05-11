55I LLC Purchases Shares of 26,990 iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,429 shares during the last quarter.

LDEM opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

