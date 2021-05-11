55I LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

55I LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

