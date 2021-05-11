55I LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

55I LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $325.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.23 and a 200-day moving average of $318.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

