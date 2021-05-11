55I LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.