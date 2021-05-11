$51.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $51.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $52.10 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $206.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.33 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 60,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 121,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,929. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

