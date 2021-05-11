3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce $134.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $130.20 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $134.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $568.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,401. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

