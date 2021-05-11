38,545 Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Global X Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

POTX opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

