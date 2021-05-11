3,700 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

