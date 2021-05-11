$303.39 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post $303.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.05 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,723. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

