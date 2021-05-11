2,558 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,558 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

