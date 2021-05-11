24,100 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold 527,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,279,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

