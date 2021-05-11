$23.60 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report $23.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.82 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $96.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 339,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,848. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

