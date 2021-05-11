20,134 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGL. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

