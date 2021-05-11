$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 134,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

