1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

FCCY stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

