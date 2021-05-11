173,979 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 173,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

