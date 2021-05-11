1,705 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

