1,612 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 99,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $2,806,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $166.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

