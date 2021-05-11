1,601 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

