$126.10 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $126.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.29 million to $129.50 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $16.76 on Monday, hitting $204.53. The stock had a trading volume of 664,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $227.30. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
