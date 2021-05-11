$126.10 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $126.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.29 million to $129.50 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $16.76 on Monday, hitting $204.53. The stock had a trading volume of 664,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $227.30. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.