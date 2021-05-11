125,500 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,589,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.88% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,203,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

