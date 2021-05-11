$102.65 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $102.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $105.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $395.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $398.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 11,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 133.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

