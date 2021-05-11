$1.16 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CENTA stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

