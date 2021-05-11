$1.12 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of HLI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. 442,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,288. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $20,466,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 135,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

