-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.62). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.73. 975,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,332. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

