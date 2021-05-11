$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

