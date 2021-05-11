$0.38 EPS Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.83. 27,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Chegg has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -414.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

